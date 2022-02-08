Filming for Reginald the Vampire TV series draws onlookers to Saanich corner

Cast members in an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire on set at the ‘Slushy Shack,’ a transformed gas station at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Cast members in an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire on set at the ‘Slushy Shack,’ a transformed gas station at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Cast members in an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire on set at the ‘Slushy Shack,’ a transformed gas station at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Cast members in an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire on set at the ‘Slushy Shack,’ a transformed gas station at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
The Slushy Shack at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich is part of a set being used in filming for an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)The Slushy Shack at the intersection of Glanford Road and Vanalman Avenue in Saanich is part of a set being used in filming for an upcoming series called Reginald the Vampire. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich is buzzing, especially around a former gas station at Vanalman Avenue and Glanford Road, which has been transformed into a colourful eatery – at least temporarily.

It’s all part of filming for a new horror-comedy series called Reginald the Vampire, a crew member who wished to remain anonymous confirmed to Black Press Media.

The bright yellow building sporting a Slushy Shack sign has drawn crowds of onlookers on the fringes of the lot to admire the elaborate set, the costumes and makeup.

Cast and crew filmed under umbrellas and plastic sheaths despite bouts of February rain on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

The series stars Jacob Batalon (Spiderman franchise sidekick Ned) as Reginald Baskin, a chubby vampire in a world full of “beautiful, fit and vain vampires,” and is expected to conclude filming in March, according to the Creative B.C. website.

Deadline reports it is expected to premiere on the Syfy Network later this year.

ALSO READ: Award-winning playwright hosts free memoir, satire writing lecture at UVic

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Film industrySaanich

Previous story
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Next story
Oscar suprises: who raised eyebrows with their nominations and snubs

Just Posted

NDP MPs are asking the Federal Government to increase funding to the healthcare system. (Black Press media file photo)
Vancouver Island NDP MPs want Liberals to strengthen healthcare system

Evan McLeod (in blue) attempts to pin an opponent during the Campbell River Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestlers victorious in Campbell River

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni looks for input on updated Official Community Plan