Find your groove with hand drumming workshop in Port Alberni

TerraZetto will be holding an afternoon drum circle session at Char’s Landing on Saturday, May 11. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A trio of eclectic performers will be returning to Port Alberni this weekend for a concert and a workshop. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your groove with hand drums.

TerraZetto’s music hails from Continental, Latin, and Americana roots and is performed in three languages (English, French and Portuguese). They blend original compositions with hand-picked traditional tunes from around the world. Then, they reinvent tunes of favorite artists like Sonny and Cher, Stevie Nicks, Eddy Vedder, Warren Zevon and The Tragically Hip.

TerraZetto is made up of Carrie Ingrisano, Kenny “Boom Boom” Brault and “Voodoo” Dave McGrath. As a trio of multi-instrumentalists (including acoustic guitar, electric bass, stand-up bass, mandolin, and a unique array of world percussion) they will engage you as they take you on a tour of the continents—music from North/Central/South America, over to Europe, down to Africa/Middle East and back to Canada.

TerraZetto creates a mellow vibe as an acoustic string trio. A variety of musical styles and delivery range from the most intimate to high-energy performance. They will create a sweet zone and good feelings.

Experience the profound effect drumming can have on your life with a hand drum workshop led by Voodoo Dave on Saturday, May 11 at Char’s Landing. Learn the basics of hand drumming in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. It’s a great way to relieve stress. Dave is an experienced and enthusiastic teacher and performer of African and Latin American rhythms and loves to share his passion for percussion.

The workshop runs from 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and pre-registration is recommended. Drums are available on request. You can purchase tickets by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre (cash only) or online.

The evening concert will take place later on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Tickets are available for $10 in advance by phone or at the Rollin Art Centre.