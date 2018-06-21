Find your groove with hand drums in Port Alberni

TerraZetto will be holding a drum workshop and concert at Char’s Landing on Saturday, June 30. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Find your groove with a unique hand-drumming workshop at Char’s Landing.

TerraZetto, an acoustic string trio from Nanaimo, plays music that hails from Continental, Latin, and Americana roots, and is sung in​ English,​ ​French and Portuguese.

​They blend their original compositions with hand picked traditional tunes from around the world. Then they reinvent the best works of favorite artists from Lou Reed, Sonny and Cher, Stevie Nicks and Eddy Vedder to Santana.

As a trio of​ multi-instrumentalists (including acoustic guitar, electric bass, stand- up bass, mandolin, and a unique array of World ​percussion) th​ey ​will engage you as ​they take you on a tour of the continents.

The trio will be holding a drum circle workshop on Saturday, June 30 from 3-5 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Experience the profound effect drumming can have on your life and learn the basics of hand drumming in a fun and relaxed atomosphere. Instructor “Voodoo” Dave McGrath is an experienced and enthusiastic teacher and performer of African and Latin American rhythms and loves to share his passion for percussion.

Tickets for the workshop are $20 and pre-registration is recommended. Drums are available upon request.

TerraZetto will also be performing Saturday night at Char’s Landing. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance.

Find your tickets at the Rollin Art Centre, Char’s Landing (charge by phone: 778-421-2427) or online at http://bpt.me.