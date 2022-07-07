Five Acre Co. in Port Alberni presents new summer concert series

Antonio Larosa will headline Day 1 of the Five Acre Co. summer concert series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The group behind Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker will be bringing a seasonal concert series to the Alberni Valley starting this summer.

The Summer Concert Series, presented by Five Acre Co., kicks off Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Kinsmen Community Centre and Alberni Fall Fairgrounds with two evenings of live music, featuring eight bands and performers.

Five Acre Co. began in 2014 with the Five Acre Shaker, with proceeds helping to fund the Zattzoo Project (which was founded a year later).

Although the Shaker will not be returning this year, Five Acre Co. founder Lance Goddard says he hopes to continue funding the Zattzoo Project with live entertainment events throughout the year.

The Summer Concert Series, said Goddard, will not be the same as the Shaker. It will be a combined indoor/outdoor event over two days. There will be camping and vendors, including local breweries and distilleries, but Goddard describes it as a “two-night evening concert,” rather than a music festival. The concert series will also be 19+ instead of all-ages.

Headlining Friday’s “Rock N’ Roll Jamboree” is Antonio Larosa. With vocal styles comparable to Elvis Presley and electric blues guitar inspired by Eric Clapton, Larosa writes from his heart to the heart of his listeners and has been nominated for the BC Country Music Awards for New Emerging Artist.

Other featured acts on Friday include International Singer/Songwriter Association Award winner and Vancouver Island outlaw southern country rocker Chris Andres, rock band trio The Ticks and the winners of the 2022 Zattzoo Project Youth Battle of the Bands, The Porter Brothers.

Headlining Day 2 of the summer concert series on Saturday night will be XL the Band, which has a hip-hop fusion theme. XL the Band is a Western Canadian Music Award-nominated hip-hop, jazz and alternative project featuring two-thirds of four-time JUNO award-winning group Swollen Members. The members of XL have decades of live experience rocking large audiences on festival main stages, playing orchestras and winding up jazz clubs.

Other artists taking the stage on Saturday include Nanaimo hip-hop artist Sirreal and Blue Satellite, Caleb Hart with his “Island soul” sound and Oktiv6 & The Jays with their classic beats.

Goddard says Five Acre Co. plans to host several concerts throughout the year, featuring different musical genres each time. He said the goal is to reach all demographics in Port Alberni.

“We want to keep the local entertainment industry growing and evolving long term,” he said. “It’s not just a one-off summer event.”

Goddard hasn’t forgotten about the Five Acre Shaker, although he is not sure yet what the event will look like in future years. Five Acre Co. had to “pivot” after the COVID-19 pandemic to another source of revenue generation, said Goddard, which led to the company investing in the equipment rental and event production side of things. Five Acre Co. recently purchased a Stageline SL100 mobile stage and has been debuting it at different events around the Island over the past few months.

To purchase tickets for the Summer Concert Series, visit www.fiveacre.ca.

Live musicPort Alberni