Folk-roots duo Heartwood to charm on stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Folk-roots-Americana duo Heartwood will deliver a dynamic show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni with accessible songs that touch on a wide range of human emotion.

The Heartwood duo from the Cowichan Valley is on a mini-tour of Vancouver Island and hits Char’s Landing on Friday, May 27.

When Jack Connolly and Genevieve Charbonneau met in 2018, Connolly was a rising country star playing stages with the likes of Tom Cochrane and Colin James, and Charbonneau was a homesteading mama who had recently won the BC Songwriting Competition. As soon as they sang together, they knew the sum was greater than its ingredients.

“There’s not many performers who get a second show booked before they’ve even packed up their gear,” said Mick Sherlock of Qualicum Oceanside Folk Club. “They both possess a keen sense of humor and an ability to connect with their audience.”

Folk-roots-Americana with gorgeous harmonies and sultry baritone guitar, Heartwood radiates exuberant joy with every song. From the hearth of their rural Pacific northwest homestead, Connolly and Charbonneau serve up rollicking recession laments, poignant observances of life, driving celtic love songs and witty (and ironic) debates on the ways they don’t go together.

Connolly and Charbonneau are the collective recipients of several Vancouver Island Music Awards and many songwriting accolades, including an International Acoustic Music Award nomination. With a live album “Heartwood Live at Blue Grouse” produced in 2020, they are currently concocting their first much-anticipated self-titled studio album with the illustrious Doug Cox.

The show at Char’s Landing will take place on Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling Char at 250-730-1636.

