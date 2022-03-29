Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died on Friday (March 25) at age 50. The band has since cancelled its 2022 tour, which included a Victoria show in October. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Foo Fighters cancel Vancouver Island tour date following longtime drummer’s death

Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 on March 25

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming tour dates, including one in Victoria, following the death of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were scheduled to perform at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in early October 2022. A statement on the band’s website confirmed it had cancelled all of its upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the statement says. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, the Foo Fighters’ drummer of 25 years, died at the age of 50 on Friday (March 25) during a South American tour with the rock band.

After frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member of the group, appearing alongside the lead singer in interviews and playing prominent, usually comic, roles in the band’s memorable videos and their recent horror-comedy film, Studio 666.

Before joining Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins was a touring drummer with Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette.

Along with the Victoria show, Foo Fighters also had Vancouver and Penticton venues scheduled on the 2022 tour.

