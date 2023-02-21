Former Alberni teacher to read at Electric Mermaid at Char’s Landing

Live reading event takes place on the last Wednesday of every month

Judith Hutchison will be the featured reader at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads at Char’s Landing on Feb. 22, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The next Electric Mermaid: Live Reads event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Feb. 22 will include Port Alberni’s Judith Hutchison as the featured reader.

Hutchison was born in Illinois, but emigrated to Alberta at age 15 and moved to B.C. in 1996, where she began teaching in Port Alberni. She retired in 2009 and now spends her time gardening, walking the dog, travelling and dabbling in the arts.

“I have written a book of poetry, a very short collection of very short stories, half a memoir, and too many lists,” says Hutchison.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads takes place at Char’s Landing on the last Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.charslanding.com for a Zoom link to the event.

To join the curated open mic, email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

