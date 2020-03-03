Guitar ‘wizardry’ on display at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Singer, songwriter and “guitar wizard” Don Alder will present an evening of acoustic guitar at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Don Alder has earned his place as one of the top acoustic guitar performers in the world, and is the only guitarist to win all of the top prestigious guitar competitions armed with just an acoustic guitar. In 2017, he won artist of the year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Alder continues to wow audiences around the world with his “jaw-dropping” one-man band act. His singing is soulful and heartfelt, and his storytelling and guitar playing is highly entertaining. His music is a unique combination of deeply textured melody and story. Lyrical and compelling, his original songs are notes of exploration—some passionate and haunting, some hard-driven, others light and teasing. In quiet pieces or pushing right to the edge, Alder’s phenomenal fingerstyle playing and rich voice captivate. Alder is also recognized as one of the of the world’s top harp guitarists.

Alder will be in Port Alberni on Friday, March 6. The show at Char’s Landing starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $20 ($15 for kids 12 and under) and can be purchased by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online at brownpapertickets.com.

ArtLive music