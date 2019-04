Gyro Club of the Albernis made a donation to the Capitol Theatre

From left to right: Gerry Toms (Gyro), Brent Ronning (Capitol Theatre), Janet Schlackl (Capitol Theatre), Sandy Bouleau (Capitol Theatre) and Dave Swain (Gyro president).

Last month, the Gyro Club of the Albernis made a donation of $500 to the Capitol Glee and Wee Glee Singers.

The Capitol Glee and Wee Glee Singers choral program is offered by the Portal Players Dramatic Society as part of their educational programming. The program is an opportunity for children and youth to learn and have fun singing, dancing and performing a wide variety of musical genres.