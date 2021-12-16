A painting by artist Judith Rackham titled “Sliver of Ice.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Heart of Winter opens at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

The group exhibit runs through Feb. 25, 2022

A new exhibit has opened at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery for the winter season.

The “Heart of Winter” group exhibit opened Dec. 7 and runs through Feb. 25, 2022. This is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island Artists such as Cynthia Bonesky, Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

The main gallery and shop can be viewed online at www.drawgallery.com. Visitors are asked to make an appointment before heading to the on-location gallery at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Avenue.

For each purchase, DRAW Gallery will donate five percent of proceeds to the charity of your choice.

Call 250-724-2056 for more information or to make an appointment.

