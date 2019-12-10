Heart of Winter showcases local artists at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

Group exhibit runs until February 21

An Intaglio Print called Raven Steals The Sun by Perrin Sparks. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery continues in its tradition of showcasing work from a variety of local artists with the Heart of Winter Group Exhibit, running from now until February 21.

All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Check out originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Lucas Chickite, Julian Growcott, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and more.

Visit the gallery online (www.drawgallery.com) and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment, too. Call 855-755-0566.

Previous story
B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Just Posted

Heart of Winter showcases local artists at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

Group exhibit runs until February 21

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni departments ask for more staff

Industrial Heritage Society, SPCA to go over their budgets in Dec. 10 meeting at 6 p.m.

Supportive housing for women, children to be constructed in Port Alberni

Housing will be operated by Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society

Talks continue over new aquatic centre for Alberni Valley

Joint ACRD, City of Port Alberni committee asks for staff report on next steps

Sail Past lights up Alberni Inlet

Annual Sail Past took place at Harbour Quay

The Russell Troupe finds a comfort zone in small Island community

Family gathering with two parents and five kids a common scene around Chemainus

Dogs and cat rescued in house fire in Nanaimo

Section of Old Victoria Road was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

Most Read