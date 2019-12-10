Heart of Winter showcases local artists at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery continues in its tradition of showcasing work from a variety of local artists with the Heart of Winter Group Exhibit, running from now until February 21.

All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Check out originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Lucas Chickite, Julian Growcott, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and more.

Visit the gallery online (www.drawgallery.com) and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment, too. Call 855-755-0566.