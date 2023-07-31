Hounds of Cuchulain bring Celtic sound to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

Expect everything from rowdy pub songs to haunting airs on the Irish harp

The Hounds of Cuchulain will be bringing their Celtic sound to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Aug. 4. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Hounds of Cuchulain will be bringing their Summer Celtic Bash to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni this summer.

The Hounds are a popular four-piece band from Victoria, B.C. who perform a wide selection of Irish, Scottish, English and original songs in the Celtic tradition, dating from the 1600s all the way up to the 1980s.

Stylistically inspired by such folk giants as the Dubliners, the Pogues and the Corries, the group’s performances feature rowdy pub songs, historical ballads, energetic dance tunes, engaging storytelling and haunting airs on the Irish harp.

The group is led by seasoned performer and composer Wolf Edwards on lead vocal and guitar, joined by the multi-talented Madeleine Townley on vocals, Irish harp, and tin whistle, the dextrous Dexter Simpson on the Irish tenor banjo and virtuoso fiddler and master of harmony Briana Kennedy. They are occasionally joined by Ben Garrison on mandolin.

The Hounds have been performing together since September 2021 and have already gained a dedicated following in Victoria, as well as touring all over Vancouver Island. This summer, they are continuing their mission of bringing their music to all corners of the Island and sharing the history, culture and joy at the heart of traditional Celtic folk music.

The show at the Rainbow Room takes place Friday, Aug. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is a licensed event, but all ages are welcome. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/rainbowhounds or at the door.

