Hyaenas, Svneatr fill Rainbow Room on June 3 and 4

Weekend will feature two very different nights of live music

Svneatr of Vancouver bring their unforgiving black metal sound to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on June 4, 2022. (JADE WEEKES PHOTO)

Two very different nights of live music come to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room this weekend.

The Hyaenas are a relatively new indie rock band that broke into Vancouver’s music scene with an explosive sold-out performance alongside The Pack AD last year. Billed as Vancouver’s all female, all queer band, the Hyaenas are ferocious on stage—much like their animal namesakes.

Musicgoers can expect them to break out ‘Little Trophy,’ their newest single that pairs grit and groove, punchy bass and drums with catchy melodies.

The next night, June 4, the Rainbow Room will morph into a metal fest with Hexis from Denmark, Svneatr from Vancouver and Hexenbane from Nanaimo. The tour stop is part of Hexis’ Cross Canada tour.

Hexis is known for its hardcore/ sludge act, while Svneatr describes their black metal as “the sound of nature screaming back at you.” The combination of both bands, along with Hexenbane’s gothic doom metal influence guarantees intense, raw metal on stage.

Tickets for both shows are $15 each and available at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. The Rainbow Room is located at 3752 Fourth Ave. in Port Alberni, near Redford Street.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentLive musicPort Alberni