Iconic Canadian singer Valdy’s back on the road with a show in Port Alberni

Folk singer is revered for his amiable storytelling through music

Popular singer Valdy returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni for a special Friday the 13th engagement on May 13 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. Valdy is a relaxed and amiable storyteller, who has been putting his thoughts to music and sharing them worldwide for decades. The folk singer is a crowd favourite when he comes to Port Alberni.

PODCAST: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Tickets are $30 each ($27 for seniors) plus applicable fees and available by emailing info@charslanding.com or calling 250-730-1636.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

