Sea otters Sky and Rocky are two of the Vancouver Island animals featured in the documentary Island of the Sea Wolves, which is up for seven awards at this year’s Daytime Emmys. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Island-filmed documentary up for 7 Daytime Emmy Awards

Island of the Sea Wolves is tied with the Drew Barrymore Show for sixth most-nominated TV program

The Netflix documentary Island of the Sea Wolves – shot on Vancouver Island – is up for seven Daytime Emmy nominations.

Directed by Jeff and Chelsea Turner, the three-part series captures the wildlife and scenic regions on the Island while following Cedar the wolf, Spiro the eagle and Sky the otter as they forage for food in the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The documentary premiered Oct. 11, 2022, on Netflix and has received positive reviews, not just locally but internationally. Canadian actor and fan-favourite Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman) narrates the critically-acclaimed film.

Daytime Emmy nominations for the 50th year were announced on April 26 by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Island of the Sea Wolves is up for awards in the categories Travel, Adventure and Nature Program, Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, Cinematography, Single Camera Editing, and Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

It’s tied with the Drew Barrymore Show for being the sixth-most nominated TV program.

Although the documentary spans mostly northern and western parts of the Island, part of the documentary is filmed in Victoria and features the city’s hummingbirds.

Island of the Sea Wolves is currently streaming on Netflix and viewers can catch the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 16 airing on CBS and Paramount+.

ALSO READ: Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

 

Movies

