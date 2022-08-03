It’s ‘Summer’ at the Rollin Art Centre gallery in Port Alberni

‘All Tied Up’ is an oil on paper by Faye Hoffman, a newcomer to the Alberni Valley art scene. Hoffman is featured in ‘Summer-Seasonal Imagery’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The latest exhibit, “Summer-Seasonal Imagery” opened July 27 at the Rollin Art Centre gallery, with an artists’ meet and greet taking place July 30.

This exhibit is a collection of artists’ work in oil, watercolour, and acrylic paintings, mixed media, fabric art, photography, and ink. It represents a prolific collection of artworks by local artists, Rebecca Terepoczki, Miroslava Gojdova, Andrew Bartley, Faye Hoffman, Corinne Schmitz, Courtney Anderson, Patrick Larose, Judy Magnussen, Phyllis Davenport, Mary Ann McGrath, Joan Ackerman, Janet Finch, Robert Gunn, Janu Chaudhary, and Susie Quinn.

Bartley and Hoffman are a wife and husband team of artists who moved to the Alberni Valley from the Victoria area earlier this year. ‘Summer’ is the first exhibit both of them will be showing work at the Rollin (Hoffman had work hanging in the ‘Spring’ show). Bartley says his work is inspired by realists of both the Renaissance and 20th century Canadian art. While drawing is his first love—check out his pencil sketches in his online sketch book at www.andrewbartley.ca—this former graphic designer/ illustrator has been producing original paintings and drawings since 2012.

Bartley and Hoffman, who met more than a decade ago, often combine a love of the outdoors with plein air painting. “Particularly when working en plein air (outside in the open), experiences are fleeting and transient, which makes expression all the more challenging,” Hoffman states on her website, fayehoffman.ca. “It is important to me to practice my art deeply enough to understand the process intuitively and in my way, convey what it means to practice my art.”

Hoffman works in oils on different media, such as paper, board and panels; her portfolio also features charcoal drawings. Each capture the expressions and emotions of her subject matter, whether it is a portrait or a landscape.

Summer-Seasonal Imagery runs until Aug. 26.

TAKE A KID TO CAMP

There are three weeks left of our creative summer art programs for children between the ages of seven and 13. Each week’s camp is three days and features a different medium. Camps run Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages seven and eight. Camps for kids aged nine to 11 run afternoons from 1:15–3:45 p.m.

Camps include: Aug. 8-10— Build It!; Aug. 15-17—Art Explosion!; Aug. 22-24—Celebrate Art! Friday day camps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 11-13: Aug. 12 – Miniature House or Room; Aug. 19 – Scrapbook Page. For costs and to register, call 250-724-3412 or go online at www.alberniarts.com.

LAST SUMMER TEAS AT ROLLIN

Our final tea of the summer, high tea, will be Aug. 18 with musical guest Doug Gretsinger. Tickets are $25 each for two hours of musical entertainment, served with a selection of sweets and savories, tea, or coffee. Tea takes place on our terrace, under the canopy of trees, a lovely way to spend an afternoon. Call 250-724-3412 or purchase on-line www.alberniarts.com for tickets.

GIANT BOOK SALE COMING SEPT. 17

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

“For the Highlander”, a performance by Vancouver Island-based band Celtic Chaos, tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song, and music. Join us Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Capitol Theatre for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community.

This is guaranteed to be a lively and most entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling. Tickets are $25 each and available now at the Rollin Art Centre, or purchase online at www.alberniarts.com.

AT ROLLIN IN 2022

Sept. 17 – Giant book sale – Athletic Hall

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs (Fundraiser) – Tickets on sale NOW on-line www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

