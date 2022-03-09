Jazz crooner set to play at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Singer-songwriter and pianist Peter Tam will be sharing songs from his newest album

Peter Tam will perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on March 11. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A singer-songwriter and pianist will be sharing songs from his newest album at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Peter Tam has embarked on a solo Vancouver Island tour, offering an intimate vocal and piano concert with songs from the newly-released album “A Walk in the Woods.”

Tam has worked with JUNO award-winning musicians and Michael Bublé’s first producer to create a unique style of smooth crooner jazz, performing originals and songs by legendary artists such as Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel.

Tam will be at Char’s Landing on Friday, March 11. Tickets for the show are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

