Angela Verbrugge currently lives in Victoria, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY CASSIDY NUNN)

Jazz vocalist to perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Angela Verbrugge’s second album will be released next month

Vancouver Island jazz vocalist Angela Verbrugge will bring her music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni later this month.

Verbrugge was one of the youngest graduates from Toronto’s George Brown School of Performing Arts after a youth spent active on the arts scene of her birth city, Kingston, Ontario. She relocated to Vancouver in 1997 where she worked in corporate communications. After having three kids and three brushes with death (drowning, car accident and cancer), she decided to follow her passion to jazz. She relocated to Victoria on Vancouver Island in 2019.

Verbrugge is primarily influenced by the swing era, vintage musicals and bebop. She released her entirely self-funded debut album in 2019 (The Night We Couldn’t Say Good Night) to critical acclaim. Her second album, Love for Connoisseurs, will be released on March 25.

Now, she will be touring across B.C. with Port Alberni-born pianist and multi-instrumentalist Miles Black, Qualicum Beach-based bassist Ken Lister and Bowen Island-based drummer Buff Allen.

Her show at Char’s Landing on Argyle Street will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.sidedooraccess.com or by phone at 250-730-1636.

