John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane lead acts at Laketown Rock 2022

Weekend concert to be held at Laketown Ranch on July 22-23

John Fogerty and Tom Cochrane are the headliners at Laketown Rock 2022, that will be held July 22-23. (File photo)

Get ready to rock!

Music legends John Fogerty and Tom Cochrane with Red Rider are the headliners at this year’s Laketown Rock 2022 event that will be held on July 22-23.

Eight-time Juno winner Tom Cochrane with Red Rider will appear on July 22 at the classic rock festival, which will be held at Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre concert venue and campground that also plays host to the Sunfest Country Music Festival that will be held July 28 -31 and the Laketown Shakedown festival that will be held June 30 to July 2.

Laketown Rock went on hiatus after it was last held in 2018, when Collective Soul and Colin James headlined the two-day concert.

Also on stage at the event on July 22 are Saskatchewan’s favourite sons Wide Mouth Mason and Victoria rockers Liam Mackenzie and the Moon Dogs.

John Fogerty, who founded the band Creedence Clearwater Revival, for which he was the lead singer, lead guitarist, and principal songwriter, will appear on July 23

Joining the “Fortunate Son” on July 23 at the event is five-time Grammy winner, American blues-man Keb’ Mo’, Torontonian legends Big Sugar and north Vancouver Island’s own Garret T. Willie.

Tickets and camping passes for the weekend concert go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. at laketownranch.com.

