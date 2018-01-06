John Lee Jazz Trio, featuring Al McLean on sax, plays Char’s Landing Jan. 6

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Montreal saxophone specialist Al McLean plays Char’s Landing with the John Lee Jazz Trio on Jan. 6, 2018 in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Sat, Jan 6th, 8-10pm, Concert – John Lee Trio with special guest Al McLean on sax – Jazz

Multi-instrumentalist John Lee presents his trio with special guest Al McLean on saxophone, Saturday night, Jan. 6 from 8–10 p.m. at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. This is a rare collaboration of jazz musicians from west and east coast Canada and will be sure to be a night of unpredictable high octane jazz in classic quartet setting.

The trio includes Sean Drabitt (Victoria) on bass and Graham Villette (Port Alberni) on drums.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Al McLean has resided in Montreal since 1995. He is a sought-after saxophone specialist, composer and arranger and professor of music at McGill University. His most recent album Frontiers, featuring Azar Lawrence, was released in November 2016.

McLean has performed and recorded worldwide with countless artists of every style of music, including Jimmy Cobb, The Temptations, Vinny Falcone, Susan Anton, Jon Bowzer, Offenbach, Colin James, Herb Ried, Boule Noir, Susie Arioli, Lenny White, Gary Smulyan, Gene Perla, Azar Lawrence, George Garzone, Jerry Bergonzi, Seamus Blake. Al McLean’s improvisations have been described as “a fluid, masterful account of the entire lineage of the saxophone”.

Raised in Nanaimo, John Lee is one of the most respected and acclaimed young jazz musicians nationwide. As an artist, Lee is known for his incredible proficiency as a multi-instrumentalist as well as his ability to connect audience to his music and live charisma. Lee has done an extensive amount of performing in cities located in North America including New York City (Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, SOMETHIN’ Jazz Club), Boston (Wally’s Jazz Café, The Beehive), Washington (Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Hamilton Live), Toronto (The Rex), Vancouver (Cellar Jazz Club), and Victoria (Hermann’s Jazz Club).

Lee has performed numerous times as a sideman and leader at international jazz festivals including TD Prince Edward County Jazz Festival, DC Jazz Festival and TD Victoria and Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door. Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue. Call 778-421-2427 for information.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

