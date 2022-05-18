John Lee trio plays special jazz night event May 22 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

John Lee and his trio will perform at Char’s Landing in a special jazz night Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Sunday Jazz at Char’s is a new installment in the long list of live music starting up again at Char’s Landing. This once-a-week jazz night features alternating hosts between local jazz legend and pianist Barry Miller and Port Alberni-raised musician Graham Villette.

Each jazz night takes place from 5-8 p.m. with music from 6-8 p.m. A modest gratuity is requested upon entry. The bar is in service and audience members are encouraged to bring their own dinner or appetizers and enjoy live music in Port Alberni’s one and only jazz club.

Sunday, May 22 is a very special Jazz Night at Char’s as it will feature the musical talent of B.C.’s own John Lee and his trio, presented by Graham Villette.

Raised in Nanaimo, multi-instrumentalist Lee continues to be one of the highest acclaimed jazz artists nationwide. Lee pushes the boundaries as a multi-instrumentalist in the jazz world as he regularly performs as a leader and in-demand sideman on five different instruments. Over the last decade, Lee’s outstanding musicianship has provided opportunities to share the stage with many of the finest in Jazz today, including Ralph Moore, Seamus Blake, Nicole Glover, Grant Stewart, Larry Fuller and Joe Magnarelli.

With the support of Cory Weeds and the Cellar Music Group, Lee recorded his first album “The Artist” in 2021 under the Cellar Live record label featuring drummer Carl Allen.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle Street at Fifth Avenue, in the white church.

