Juno award-winning jazz trio joins Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will present a special Sunday jazz social this month with the Juno award-winning Florian Hoefner Trio.

The group will perform at Char’s Landing on Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Suggested gratuity is $25 or $20 for seniors and students.

Born and raised in Germany, trained in New York City and now based in Canada, jazz pianist and composer Florian Hoefner draws from a myriad of influences that cumulate in his unique brand of modern jazz. Praised as a “composer-bandleader of insightful resolve” by the New York Times, Hoefner has made his mark as an inventive creator and performer of exciting contemporary jazz.

Since 2018, Hoefner has been working with his new Canadian trio featuring Andrew Downing on bass and Nick Fraser on drums. Their debut album “First Spring” was released in September 2019. The album, which focuses on Hoefner’s arrangements of folk tunes from around the world, was nominated for a 2021 Juno in the category Jazz Album of the Year: Group and won “Instrumental Recording of the Year” and “Jazz Recording of the Year” at the 2020 East Coast Music Awards in Atlantic Canada.

Now the three are presenting their follow-up album, “Desert Bloom.” It was released in June 2022 and includes seven new original compositions that showcase Hoefner’s hallmark lyricism and knack for suspenseful dramaturgy, and two new arrangements of pieces out of the contemporary Indie Rock and Bluegrass world. The album has just earned a Juno Award for Jazz Album of the Year (Group) as well as two East Coast Music Award nominations.

Live musicPort Alberni

