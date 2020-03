The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Canada’s top music awards have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, organizers said the 2020 Juno Awards were being cancelled.

The 49th Annual awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon.

