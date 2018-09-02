Winnipeg-based rock band Kakagi will be performing at Char’s Landing on Monday, Sept. 10. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kakagi brings lyrical folk-rock to Vancouver Island

Winnipeg-based rock band will stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Winnipeg-based rock band Kakagi will be bringing their adventurous folk-rock to Vancouver Island for the first time.

The upcoming Western Canada tour is the band’s “furthest quest,” says songwriter Jacob Brodovsky, and the four-piece folk-rock band will be stopping at Char’s Landing on Monday, Sept. 10.

Kakagi consists of Brodovsky on lead vocals and guitar, Jonathan Corobow on bass guitar, Jesse Popeski on lead guitar and Brodovsky’s brother, Max, on drums. Although the band hails from Winnipeg, the name “Kakagi” comes from a lake in Northwestern Ontario, close to the summer camp where the band first met and played together.

Their Western Canada tour will feature a number of stripped-down sessions in smaller, intimate venues. Brodovsky admitted this these “really, really quiet” sessions are somewhat new for them.

“We never used to,” he said. “But now we kind of prefer it. It’s easier to hear each other.”

Brodovsky said the group sought out Char’s based on a recommendation from another group of Winnipeg musicians who had recently performed at the old converted church.

“The Winnipeg music community is pretty small,” he laughed. “We all know each other.”

Kakagi made their debut in 2016 with the appropriately titled Pronounced: Ke-Ka-Gi. The band’s sophomore EP, Stay Up Late, was released earlier this year. The album is lyrically-focused, telling earnest stories about people and places. The first song on the album, said Brodovsky, is actually about a job that he lost.

“There are things that happen that you know you’re going to write about,” he said. “You end up writing six different songs trying to figure out how you want to frame it.”

Brodovsky is the band’s composer, writing the lyrics, melody and chords.

“We definitely are super lyric-focused with our stuff,” he said. “The best songs can be dressed up and dressed down and still work. We want to get to the skeleton of the song, and give the listeners something to bite into.”

Listeners at their upcoming show can expect plenty of stories, harmonies and self-deprecating jokes.

“It’ll be a good time,” said Brodovsky.

Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com, at Char’s Landing or at the Rollin Art Centre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains
Next story
B.C. residents featured on reality TV show challenging indigenous stereotypes

Just Posted

Kakagi brings lyrical folk-rock to Vancouver Island

Winnipeg-based rock band will stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Wildfires led to increased air traffic at Alberni Valley Regional Airport in August

AVRA is not collecting payment from commercial flights yet

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Kootenay

The man was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but did not survive

Inaction on heavy freighter presence continues to irk Island residents

Extension of interim protocol for another year concerning for people in Saltair, on Thetis Island

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

B.C. seniors’ home uses voice-activated Alexa in pilot project

The virtual assistant is being used in Victoria to help keep residents engaged

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Most Read