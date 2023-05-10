Indie-folk artist Elise Boulanger has been described as ‘chamber music and indie-folk in equal parts.’ (LAURA BALDWINSON PHOTO)

Indie-folk artist Elise Boulanger has been described as ‘chamber music and indie-folk in equal parts.’ (LAURA BALDWINSON PHOTO)

Kaleidoscope Cabaret features Elise Boulanger in May 12 performance

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Trinity Community Hall in Port Alberni

Trinity Community Hall in Port Alberni presents Kaleidoscope Cabaret, featuring performer Elise Boulanger, this Friday, May 12.

The Kaleidoscope Cabaret is an open stage where the rainbow and varied talents of the performing arts are celebrated and performed. The evening starts with a showcase of various local talent and then in the second half, a feature artist takes the stage.

This Friday the Kaleidoscope Cabaret presents the ethereal and enchanting Elise Boulanger. Her music has been described as “sweet darkness wrapped in orchestral instrumentation.” Her indie-folk artistry captivates listeners with her haunting avalanche of a voice.

Boulanger is a bilingual environmental advocate who creates cinematic dreamscapes that take listeners on an enthralling journey.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and include a beverage. This is a cash-only event for ages 12 and up. The Cabaret is at Trinity Community Hall on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Angus Street. All are welcome.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Floating sauna business now docked in Victoria’s Inner Harbour
Next story
Deadline approaching for Sooke Fine Arts Show

Just Posted

Indie-folk artist Elise Boulanger has been described as ‘chamber music and indie-folk in equal parts.’ (LAURA BALDWINSON PHOTO)
Kaleidoscope Cabaret features Elise Boulanger in May 12 performance

The Community Arts Council is getting ready for its annual Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council’s giant book sale arrives

Port Alberni’s Diego Hopkins and Brett Bilodeau currently play for the Nanaimo Timbermen. (PHOTO COURTESY KELLY FINES)
Ice Breaker tournament celebrates next generation of lacrosse players in Port Alberni

This young entrepreneurs group will be showing off crafts, goodies and services at an upcoming market in Beaver Creek. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrates spring with market

Pop-up banner image