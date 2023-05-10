Kaleidoscope Cabaret features Elise Boulanger in May 12 performance

Indie-folk artist Elise Boulanger has been described as ‘chamber music and indie-folk in equal parts.’ (LAURA BALDWINSON PHOTO)

Trinity Community Hall in Port Alberni presents Kaleidoscope Cabaret, featuring performer Elise Boulanger, this Friday, May 12.

The Kaleidoscope Cabaret is an open stage where the rainbow and varied talents of the performing arts are celebrated and performed. The evening starts with a showcase of various local talent and then in the second half, a feature artist takes the stage.

This Friday the Kaleidoscope Cabaret presents the ethereal and enchanting Elise Boulanger. Her music has been described as “sweet darkness wrapped in orchestral instrumentation.” Her indie-folk artistry captivates listeners with her haunting avalanche of a voice.

Boulanger is a bilingual environmental advocate who creates cinematic dreamscapes that take listeners on an enthralling journey.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and include a beverage. This is a cash-only event for ages 12 and up. The Cabaret is at Trinity Community Hall on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Angus Street. All are welcome.

