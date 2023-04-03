Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of “ The Flight Attendant ” and “ The Big Bang Theory ” said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania

Just Posted

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the participants into the World Meeting of Families in Rome, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini
Papal repudiation only the first step, says NTC

8:05 p.m. Bear Watts and his granddaughter Magnolia Watts, share a calming moment during a Nuu-chah-nulth cultural night at Blair Park. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley News named finalist in multiple 2023 BCYCNA categories

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton makes a save on Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Dakota MacIntosh during Game 2 of the BCHL playoffs on April 1, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up 2-0 playoff series lead against Victoria Grizzlies

Pop-up banner image