Kate Weekes will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Feb. 10, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY IMRAN BABUR)

Kate Weekes brings Appalachian ballads to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Nascent banjo player Weekes will be performing with James Stephens on Feb. 10

A Western Quebec-based musician will be celebrating the release of her latest album at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni later this week.

Kate Weekes is on tour with James Stephens to release her new album “Better Days Ahead.” For her fourth solo album, the singer, songwriter guitarist and nascent banjo player dove deep into “the liminal space created by lockdowns and cancelled plans” to unearth a stirring, picturesque collection of 10 original songs ranging from Appalachian-influenced murder-suicide ballads to anthemic folk-pop to whimsical instrumental waltzes, all buoyed by an eclectic assortment of instruments including (but not limited to) fiddle, flugelhorn, frame drum and fretless bass.

Alongside long-time producer and multi-instrumentalist James Stephens, Weekes guides listeners on vivid sonic journeys inspired by nature but nurtured by imagination.

Weekes, a 2017 Songs from the Heart award winner, will be performing at Char’s Landing on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling or texting Char at 250-730-1636.

