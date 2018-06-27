Kick off the summer with Teas on the Terrace

Enjoy strawberry shortcake at Teas on the Terrace on Thursday, July 5. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Our first summer Tea on the Terrace takes place next week on Thursday, July 5 and tickets are still available to see a very talented young musician.

Morgan Schoen is a 15-year-old indie-alternative-pop singer and multi-instrumentalist who is sure to please. Join us for an afternoon in the garden, where you will be treated to wonderful music, scrumptious strawberry short cake and a chance to catch up with friends.

Tickets are only $15 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Or book all eight summer teas so you don’t miss any of our amazing musical line-up.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is a favourite: Silk & Stitch 2. This dynamic group of ladies shares a love of art and the gift of creativity. Artists include Carol Leger, Janet Finch, Bev Smith, Susan Shead, Elizabeth Yuen, Lisa Urlacher, Cynthia Bonesky, Cheryl Frehlich and Giselle Brewster.

This exhibit runs from July 5 to Aug. 24. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, July 7 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet these talented ladies and share in some refreshments.

SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

Here’s a chance for your kids to do something creative and fun and make new friends!

The Rollin Art Centre is offering eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7 -12. Each week will be a different medium, from drawing to painting and even fibre art. We have something everyone will enjoy.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.

YOUTH WRITING WORKSHOPS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for youth ages 10-15 begins July 9. All sessions will be following the theme “Journey to the Castle of Creativity”, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning and experimenting.

Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week.

MUSICIAN GARDEN CONCERT

Transport back to the ’50s and ’60s with local musicians singing your favorite rockin and rollin music, along with a show ’n shine. Bring a blanket, or grab a table and enjoy an afternoon of music on Sunday, July 15 from 12-5 p.m. on the terrace and gardens.

All funds will go towards future events and programming at the Rollin Art Centre. Admission is by donation (minimum $5.00). Hotdogs, chili, popcorn and water will be available.

CLEAN-OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts on Saturday, Sep. 15.

Clean-Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us from 10-2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jun 28, 3-5 p.m., Writer’s Workshop with Caitlin Hicks

Thursday, Jun 28, 7-9 p.m., Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Featuring Caitlin Hicks (last Thursday of each month)

Saturday, Jun 30, 8-10 p.m., TerraZetto – Warm Zesty Continental Music

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.