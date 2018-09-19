Knacker’s Yard is an eight-piece group from Victoria that plays traditional Celtic folk music. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Knacker’s Yard brings Celtic sound to Port Alberni

Eight-piece band will be returning to Alberni Valley for a west coast party

Knacker’s Yard returns to Port Alberni for a West Coast Party on Friday, Sept. 21.

Knacker’s Yard, a young and energetic eight-piece group from Victoria, plays traditional Celtic folk music. Their regular Monday night gigs at the Irish Times Public House in downtown Victoria are always packed to the brim with regulars and tourists alike, clapping and singing along with well-known tunes and dancing to the jigs and reels that scatter their setlists.

Comprised of Wolf Edwards (vocals, plectrum bajo), Bronwyn Churcher (fiddle, vocals), William Fitzgerald (uilleann pipes, fiddle, tin whistle), Stephen Johnson (accordian, tin whistle, vocals), Jon MacDonald (guitar, vocals), Cody Baresich (mandolin, vocals), Shaun McConnell (bodhran, bones, chimes) and Dexter Simpson (Irish tenor banjo), the group breathes new life into the Celtic ballad and shanty genres. Intricate lead work, driving rhythms, finely crafted arrangements and careful attention to slow airs and ballads makes for a listening experience that is both powerful and enduring.

This is not the first time the band has visited Port Alberni, as they have also made appearances at the Rainbow Room and Char’s Landing. This time they will be performing at the Hansen Hall (3940 Johnston Road), which is all ages licensed and offers a cash bar.

The show on Friday night starts at 8 p.m. Doors at the Hansen Hall open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.ca for $15. Kids can attend for free.

Previous story
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ triumph at Emmys

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: West Coast General Hospital Foundation hires new business director

Alberni Valley Museum’s Jamie Morton retiring

Alberni’s Anne Ostwald named a finalist for Premier’s Award

Alberni District Secondary School teacher encourages students to find their passion

Tofino and Ucluelet prepare for daytime Hwy. 4 closures and eight-hour power outage

“We know that there’s never a good time for an outage and thank the community for their patience.”

Port Alberni’s Healthy Harvest Farm closing

Operation will merge with Hupacasath Community Garden

Port Alberni Black Sheep hang on to win season opener

Sheep face James Bay Rugby Club in first game of the season

Sproat Lake hosts fall dragon boat regatta

Port Alberni’s Sproat Ness Dragons earn second place

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Dozens speak at Vancouver hearing that could see duplexes replace single homes

The city clerk says 73 people signed up to speak at the hearing that began early Tuesday evening and adjourned hours later with 34 speakers still waiting.

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Most Read