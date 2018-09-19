Knacker’s Yard brings Celtic sound to Port Alberni

Knacker’s Yard returns to Port Alberni for a West Coast Party on Friday, Sept. 21.

Knacker’s Yard, a young and energetic eight-piece group from Victoria, plays traditional Celtic folk music. Their regular Monday night gigs at the Irish Times Public House in downtown Victoria are always packed to the brim with regulars and tourists alike, clapping and singing along with well-known tunes and dancing to the jigs and reels that scatter their setlists.

Comprised of Wolf Edwards (vocals, plectrum bajo), Bronwyn Churcher (fiddle, vocals), William Fitzgerald (uilleann pipes, fiddle, tin whistle), Stephen Johnson (accordian, tin whistle, vocals), Jon MacDonald (guitar, vocals), Cody Baresich (mandolin, vocals), Shaun McConnell (bodhran, bones, chimes) and Dexter Simpson (Irish tenor banjo), the group breathes new life into the Celtic ballad and shanty genres. Intricate lead work, driving rhythms, finely crafted arrangements and careful attention to slow airs and ballads makes for a listening experience that is both powerful and enduring.

This is not the first time the band has visited Port Alberni, as they have also made appearances at the Rainbow Room and Char’s Landing. This time they will be performing at the Hansen Hall (3940 Johnston Road), which is all ages licensed and offers a cash bar.

The show on Friday night starts at 8 p.m. Doors at the Hansen Hall open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.ca for $15. Kids can attend for free.