Fraser Valley Zone presents Dancing At Lughnasa on Monday, July 8 at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni, as part of Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Langley Players take over Mainstage on July 8 in Port Alberni

Comic dialogue, compelling drama characterize Dancing at Lughnasa

An Irish lilt will take over the Alberni District Secondary School Theatre stage on Monday, July 8 as Langley Players Drama Club present Dancing at Lughnasa as their Fraser Valley Zone entry in Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage Festival.

Dancing At Lughnasa, by Irish playwright Brian Friel, will be presented in two acts with one, 20-minute intermission.

READ: Comedic production earns Langley Players a spot in provincials

READ: Alberni hosts provincials of community theatre

Dancing at Lughnasa is a memory play set in 1936 in the fictional village of Ballybeg (County Donegal) during the harvest festival of Lughnasa. Through sparkling and often comic dialogue, compelling dramatic moments, and music, Friel tells the story of the three unmarried Mundy sisters and their brother, a priest who has returned from a 25-year missionary posting in Africa, after having “gone native.”

Mainstage comprises eight plays, one each night, presented from July 5 – 12, 2019 at the ADSS Performing Arts Theatre, 4000 Roger Street, Port Alberni.

Tickets for all Mainstage plays are available online, at the Capitol Theatre Box office daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the duration of the festival, and at the door. Visit www.theatrebc.org for links to buy tickets. Individual show tickets sold at the door are $25 each. Seating is festival style with no reserved seats.

ADSS Theatre doors open at 7:00 pm each night, and the curtain goes up promptly at 7:30 pm.

