Last chance to register for Alberni’s Days with the Arts tour

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for any interested artists to be included in this year’s Days with the Arts. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The deadline for “Days with the Arts” gallery/studio tour is March 31.

The annual Solstice Arts Festival takes place June 15 and 16, celebrating art, music, culture and heritage. The Rollin Art Centre is looking for any interested artists to be included in this year’s Days with the Arts. Two options are available – one is a self-guided artist’s gallery or a studio tour, where you would be listed along with a picture and description in a brochure guide and map. Table rentals will also be available at the Rollin Arts Centre. Both are great options. Call 250-724-3412 for more details, or stop by Rollin Art Centre to register.

SPRING ART WORKSHOP

Only a few seats are left in our Fabulous Fabrics Workshop.

Start spring off with a little creative sewing, by using all those left-over scraps of fabric. Cynthia Bonesky will teach you how to turn scraps of fabrics in to beautiful fabric collages. Join us for this two-day workshop, April 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Athletic Hall.

This workshop promises fun while creating unlimited designs and shapes. No rules here! Register at the Rollin Art Centre for a cost of $125 (plus supply list). Call 250-724-3412 to register today!

BOOK DONATIONS

May 11 and 12 is just around the corner, and we are still in need of book donations.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Please help by dropping off all your gently used books. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre, 3061-8th Avenue.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Are you an artist who has always dreamed of having your very own art exhibit? The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications to all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their art at the Rollin Art Centre in 2019. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30, 2018. Gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

CELEBRATE SPRING

“Celebrate Spring” with the Barkley Sound Community Choir on Sunday, April 22. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

TIMBRE! CHOIR

Rosemary Lindsay and Timbre! Choir present “For The Beauty of the Earth” on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

Come on a musical journey around the world and hear music from Canada, USA, Australia, Caribbean, Japan, Ireland and more. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre (cash only), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Tickets are $20 for Adults and Seniors and $5 for Children/Students Under 18.

PAMHS EXHIBIT

There is a new exhibit at the Maritime Heritage Gallery.

THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE SS PRINCESS SOPHIA is a mobile interactive exhibit on loan from the Maritime Museum of B.C. Discover the fascinating stories of the ship, the passengers and crew, and the aftermath of the largest maritime disaster on the Pacific Northwest Coast.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Thursdays. The exhibit is on until April 14. Admission is by donation. Call: 250-723-6164 or 250-723-8362.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS OPEN

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place show at the Alberni Valley Museum.

We are expecting many visitors for the show that will run from June 1 to July 15.

Artists living in the region and on BC’s coastal islands, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii, can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated.

Want to know more? For submission guidelines and dates, just email: avmyplace@gmail.com

PURE PETTY

Join us on Friday, April 27 at the ADSS auditorium to celebrate PURE PETTY, a tribute to the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tickets are $35 and are available at Rollin Art Centre (Cash ONLY), EM Salon and Cloud City. Doors open at 7 p.m. From more info, call 250-730-1155.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Mar 29, 7-9 p.m., Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Cynthia Sharp

Friday, Mar 30, 8-10 p.m., Gypsy Dance – The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra – “We Make Really Party” EP release

Saturday, Mar 31, 8-10 p.m., Loose Roots Duo – Celtic Swing

Thursday, Apr 5, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Friday, Apr 6, 8-10 p.m., Clover Point – Bluegrass

Saturday, Apr 7, 8-10 p.m., Ross Douglass – Vaudeville

Sunday, Apr 8, 7-9 p.m., Dennis Ellsworth – Music PEI Awards Winner Dennis Ellsworth – singer songwriter

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.