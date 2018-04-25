Last week for book donations at Rollin Art Centre

This is the last week to drop off all your gently used book donations to the Rollin Art Centre. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however please no textbooks or magazines.
Donations can be dropped off at 3061-8th Avenue.
NEXT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN
The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our next art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole. This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon.
This exhibit runs from May 3-25. Join us in the gallery Saturday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.
GARDEN WORK PARTY
The Rollin Art Centre is having a giant garden work party to help with the revitalization of our Native Garden.
Our garden is having a major overhaul and volunteers are needed to help remove the cement walkway, large shrub fence and wooden fence, as well as taking down trees and removing shrubs. Your help is needed. Please join us Saturday, April 28 at 9 a.m. to help make this garden beautiful.
CALL TO ALL ARTISTS
April 30 is the deadline to apply for 2019 calendar year art exhibits at the Rollin Art Centre.
Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre, or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.ca. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
EBONY AND IVORY PROJECT
The Port Alberni Orchestra Society is extremely grateful to have received a grant from the AV Community Foundation for the refurbishment of the Yamaha Grand Piano housed at the ADSS Theatre.
The piano is housed at ADSS but owned by the PA Orchestra and Chorus Society, and is used by thousands of people in our community and beyond. Due to heavy usage over the years, the piano is in need of extensive repair.
The grant received is only a portion of the estimated cost of the repairs needed. There will be a donation table set up in the lobby at the Timbre! Choir concert on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, where members of the Society will accept donations toward this worthwhile project which will benefit so many.
For more information, please contact Frances Ketteringham, Port Alberni Orchestra and Chorus Society: 250-724-0304.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.