Last week for book donations at Rollin Art Centre

The annual giant book sale will take place Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 at Echo Community Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This is the last week to drop off all your gently used book donations to the Rollin Art Centre. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however please no textbooks or magazines.

Donations can be dropped off at 3061-8th Avenue.

NEXT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our next art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole. This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon.

This exhibit runs from May 3-25. Join us in the gallery Saturday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.

GARDEN WORK PARTY

The Rollin Art Centre is having a giant garden work party to help with the revitalization of our Native Garden.

Our garden is having a major overhaul and volunteers are needed to help remove the cement walkway, large shrub fence and wooden fence, as well as taking down trees and removing shrubs. Your help is needed. Please join us Saturday, April 28 at 9 a.m. to help make this garden beautiful.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

April 30 is the deadline to apply for 2019 calendar year art exhibits at the Rollin Art Centre.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre, or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.ca. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

ANNUAL GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council presents their annual giant book sale Friday, May 11 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 12 (9-3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to get amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and Mastercard. Come out and support this amazing event.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

June 15 and 16 is the date of this year’s Solstice Arts Festival.

Tables are still available, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Table are only $60 for this two-day festival. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden. Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

MOUNT KLITSA PLANT SALE

The annual Mount Klitsa Plant Sale has changed its date. This year’s date is Saturday, May 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Mark your calendars!

PURE PETTY

On Friday, April 27 at the ADSS auditorium, Lance Lapointe presents Pure Petty—a tribute to the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tickets are available at Rollin Art Centre (cash only), EM Salon and Cloud City. Tickets are $35. For more info, call 250-730-1155

TIMBRE! INVITES YOU!

Please join Timbre! Choir musical director Rosemary Lindsay and special guests Danielle Marcinek, Ken Lister and Graham Villette as they present “For The Beauty of the Earth” on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

This will be a musical journey like no other. Timbre! is grateful for the support of the Community Arts Council, the Port Alberni Orchestra and Chorus Society, the City of Port Alberni, ticket sellers, Patrons and the community. Thank you for letting Timbre! entertain you for 45 years!

Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre (cash only), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Tickets are $20 for adults/seniors and $5 for children/students under 18. Come early to enjoy the AV Community Band in the lobby before the performance.

EBONY AND IVORY PROJECT

The Port Alberni Orchestra Society is extremely grateful to have received a grant from the AV Community Foundation for the refurbishment of the Yamaha Grand Piano housed at the ADSS Theatre.

The piano is housed at ADSS but owned by the PA Orchestra and Chorus Society, and is used by thousands of people in our community and beyond. Due to heavy usage over the years, the piano is in need of extensive repair.

The grant received is only a portion of the estimated cost of the repairs needed. There will be a donation table set up in the lobby at the Timbre! Choir concert on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, where members of the Society will accept donations toward this worthwhile project which will benefit so many.

For more information, please contact Frances Ketteringham, Port Alberni Orchestra and Chorus Society: 250-724-0304.

WINTER FILM FEST

The next film in the Film Fest winter series is C’est La Vie, and it screens on Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m. The showing is at Landmark Theatre located on Argyle St. Tickets are available at the door for $10.

C’est La Vie is the latest comedy from the directors of The Intouchables.

AV MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place—A Personal View exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 1 to July 15.

Artists living in the region and on BC’s coastal islands, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii, can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated.

For info or submission guidelines, email avmyplace@gmail.com

SPRING INTO ART!

A group exhibit will take place at DRAW Gallery, beginning May 4 through June 30. We are pleased to open the 2018 season with Spring Into ART! How are we connected to the natural world around, us as well as to the nature within us?

A meet and greet reception will take place Friday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. You are invited to join us on Days with the Arts on June 15 and 16 for an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Island artists.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 26, 7-9 p.m., Open Mic – AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Derek Hanebury

Saturday, Apr 28, 8-10 p.m., Goodnight Gracie Presents: Ken Lavigne’s 3 Knights with a Tenor – Oldies

Wednesday, May 2, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Thursday, May 3, 7-9 p.m., LION BEAR FOX – Roots/Rock

Saturday, May 5, 8-11 p.m., Mystic Groove Collective – Spacey Sounds, Jazz, Funk, Reggae

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.