Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

Artists will be out and about the Alberni Valley Sept. 11—12

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Artists are invited to paint the lakefront view, petroglyphs, inlet scenes and more at an upcoming plein air paint out.

Organizer Astrid Johnston of DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni hopes to attract artists of all skills and mediums to the ninth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out on Sept. 11-12.

In conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters, an organization hosting the 19th Annual Great Worldwide Paint Out on the same weekend, the idea is to invite every artist in Port Alberni and beyond to share their passion for art while creating unique pieces of work.

The public will be able to join in the fun by watching individual artists work and moving from painter to painter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout both days. “There is a joy about painting outdoors and this is a chance for people to see professional artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature,” Johnston said.

“This event is happening simultaneously in Canada and international locations as well. We hope to share the rugged beauty of the Alberni Valley to a wider audience through the talents of its artists.

“Painting plein air art work is in direct response to the beauty we find in nature.

“I appreciate the challenge of drawing from life, it helps me look at inanimate objects with the same appreciation as a figure. A mountain may take on the appearance of a human face or a tree will have the gesture and grace of a dancer.”

The event is open to all levels of painters and beginners are encouraged to attend to paint among, and learn from professionals. On Saturday, Sept. 11, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations and the next day, you will find them along the Inlet waterfront.

The finale will include an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at The Starboard Grill restaurant at Harbour Quay. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists there on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Contact Astrid Johnston at DRAW Gallery 250-724-2056 if interested in participating.

ArtPort Alberni