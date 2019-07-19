Singer songwriter John Pippus will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, July 25 for a writing workshop during the day and performance at AV Words on Fire later that evening. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Learn the art of songwriting with musician John Pippus

Writing workshop, performance at Words on Fire highlight a trip to Alberni

Songwriter and musician John Pippus is bringing his songwriting workshop to Port Alberni on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

Songwriters both new and experienced are welcome to this specially-priced workshop brought by the Federation of BC Writers and Char’s Landing.

“Songwriting: Exploring the Vision, Art and Craft” will help attendees explore how to tease out lyric ideas and how to play with and develop these ideas. The workshop will combine a “let it flow” approach with strategies for critical assessment, revision, and just getting it done! As well, tips for successful co-writing—the business and the politics—will be explored in this two-hour session, with plenty of musical examples.

“Roseanne Cash says ‘lyrics are not poems.’ Words that are meant to be sung, and sung to musical accompaniment, often come from a place that prose writers and poets may not be familiar with. This workshop explores how words and music combine to connect with a listening audience; how to find and develop lyrics that work. Call it storytelling with a beat,” Pippus said.

Vancouver-based Pippus is a singer/songwriter with years of writing, recording, international and national touring behind him. He tours regularly in The Netherlands, Ontario, and BC.

“Performing a song I’ve written for an appreciative audience, large or small, is always a deep and moving moment for me,” Pippus said. “Making that connection is worth the struggle getting there.”

His songs have received airplay on hundreds of radio stations around the world. Noted music critic Alan Cross has compared him to Gordon Lightfoot, Bruce Cockburn, and Jack Johnson.

BC music writer Tom Harrison calls him “..a refined tunesmith with serious pop hooks.”

The workshop is for a wide range of creatives, from beginners to pros, including genres of folk, blues, pop, country, and rock, said organizer Jacqueline Carmichael.

“We’re very lucky to bring this workshop to the Island, and with the help of Char’s Landing and the Federation of BC Writers, we welcome attendees to sign up for this extraordinary pricing at $15,” Carmichael said.

Register at carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com.

Pippus will be spending a couple of days in the Alberni Valley, beginning with a solo acoustic performance at Char’s Landing on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (kids under 12 are $10). Charge by phone at 778-421-2427, cash at Rollin Arts Centre and Gayle’s Fashions, or order online at http://bpt.me/4277980.

Pippus will then be a feature performer at AV Words on Fire, a monthly event at Char’s Landing that starts at 7 p.m. on July 25.

