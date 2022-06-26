A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

Annual wage increases, National Truth and Reconciliation Day as statutory holiday among details

A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical staff working on productions shot in the province.

The Directors Guild of Canada BC District Council says in a statement the new contract was supported by 89.5 per cent of the members who voted on the deal.

The guild contract is with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association-BC.

District Council Chairman Allan Harmon issued a statement saying the ratification comes after 15 months of negotiations which included the council’s first ever strike vote last April.

Kendrie Upton, B.C. council executive director, says the contract means the province’s film and TV industry is open for business and a busy summer of filming ahead can begin.

Among some of the new contract details provided by the guild are: annual wage increases of three per cent retroactive to 2021, provisions for increases in B.C.’s minimum wage and recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEntertainmentMovies & TV

Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library kicks off summer reading challenges

Just Posted

Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Port Alberni implements water restrictions as weather heats up

Vancouver Island Regional Library is ready for summer with reading clubs for adults, children and teens. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island Regional Library kicks off summer reading challenges

Sawyer Yearwood, age nine, grins like the Cheshire Cat in the cat hat that he made at the craft table. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Families enjoy a night of fun in Port Alberni

Shawn McAnerin, operations manager at Kuu-us Crisis Line Society and Delano Lake from Salvation Army (not pictured) oversee the mobile shower unit in a city-owned parking lot across from Dry Creek Park on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Mobile showers get first official workout by Dry Creek Park