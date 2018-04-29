Lion Bear Fox returns to Port Alberni for Island gig

The roots/rock/Canadiana group will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, May 3

Lion Bear Fox will be returning to Char’s Landing on Thursday, May 3. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Char’s Landing will welcome back a dynamic musical trio on Thursday, May 3 for what may be their only 2018 Vancouver Island gig.

Originally known for their respective solo careers, Christopher Arruda, Ryan McMahon and Cory Woodward joined forces as Lion Bear Fox in 2012 and were immediately selected as one of the top 20 unsigned bands in British Columbia (Peak Performance Project).

The roots/rock/Canadiana group has played to a range of audiences over five and a half years—from 20 people at a Kamloops house concert, to 20,000 at Tonder Fest in Denmark; all the while connecting to music lovers who look to further understand the human condition.

Now they’re returning to one of their favourite venues to sing their harmonies in the converted church of Char’s Landing.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, charge by phone (778-421-2427) or online at Brown Paper Tickets.