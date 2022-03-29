Live reading event in Port Alberni has new date, new readers

As of March 30, the popular live reading event Electric Mermaid will take place on a new day of the month and is once again in person at a brick-and-mortar location.
Electric Mermaid is now set for the last Wednesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. and, with the lifting of provincial COVID-19 restrictions, will meet once again in person at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle Street in the Port Alberni arts district). Attendees can also choose to Zoom in from anywhere around the continent by going to www.charslanding.com, clicking on the dated event and following the prompts.
On Wednesday, March 30, fiction and poetry will be featured on the agenda.
Yvonne Maximchuk is a writer and artist who lives in the Broughton Archipelago. She is the author of Murder Rides a Gale Force Wind: An Island Mystery.
Geography plays a major role in the book, Maximchuk said.
“For the residents peopling my story, life by the sea may mean death by the sea; this is truth for the real residents as well as the imagined,” she said.
Jennifer Wenn is a trans-identified writer and speaker from London, Ontario.
Wenn leans to the creation of poem cycles or longer-form poems for the ability to stretch out and explore different aspects of a theme. She will read from three of them, notably her chapbook A Song of Milestones, a multi-faceted tour of her gender journey.
“Being a transgender woman means that this work, of course, has great meaning for me, both in its creation and in sharing it with others,” she said.
Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to register for a reading of up to five minutes with moderator Karl Kjorven at electricmermaidreads@gmail.com. Curated open mic reading lengths from Luma’s List depend on how many readers there are.
