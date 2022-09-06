DJ Diesel, whom basketball fans will better know as four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, is among the acts playing at this year’s Rifflandia, returning to Greater Victoria for the first time in four years. (Courtesy of Rifflandia)

DJ Diesel, whom basketball fans will better know as four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, is among the acts playing at this year’s Rifflandia, returning to Greater Victoria for the first time in four years. (Courtesy of Rifflandia)

Lorde, Ben Harper, Cypress Hill and Shaq to rock Victoria’s Rifflandia

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will also perform as DJ Diesel as festival returns Sept. 15

Oh Lorde.

The New Zealand singer with a bevy of global hits to her name is among the headliners as Rifflandia Festival returns to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park Sept. 15 to 18, after an absence of four years. This year’s lineup also includes Charli XCX, Lauv, Cypress Hill, Ben Harper and Cat Power. Perhaps the most unusual and biggest get in the literal sense of the word is veritable sporting legend, four-time National Basketball Association champion Shaquille O’Neal, who is performing under the moniker DJ Diesel.

“It feels amazing to be bringing this event back to the city we love,” said Nick Blasko, president and chief executive officer of Rifflandia. “Our lineup is exceptional this year and we are working hard to create an elevated festival experience that celebrates our past while launching us into the future.”

RELATED: Lorde, Charli XCX to headline 2022 Rifflandia festival

Two stages will host some of the festival’s biggest performances.

Festival amenities include local food vendors, artisan makers and the unveiling of RiffCity presented by Aryze Developments. Electric Avenue, a licensed venue, will host the evening line-up featuring the Phillips Backyard and five new stages located in Club KWENCH and the surrounding Arts and Innovation District.

With VIP passes, super passes, and three-day park passes already sold out, organizers are encouraging residents to snag their tickets soon. Find tickets at rifflandia.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Folk singer Richard Garvey brings message of hope to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Green Coast Dispensary is located on the Pacific Rim Highway in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Cannabis dispensary donates $5,000 to local Indigenous youth group

The 2022 salmon derby winners. From left to right: Scott Clydesdale, Justin McKay and Bob Matlock. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Teenage angler nets top prize at Port Alberni salmon derby

A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Three injured in Alberni Inlet boat crash

Folk artist Richard Garvey will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Sept. 8, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Folk singer Richard Garvey brings message of hope to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni