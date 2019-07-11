Theatre Kelowna Society presents Late Company, the Okanagan Zone’s entry in Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage festival, on Thursday, July 11 at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MAINSTAGE: ‘Late Company’ comes to Theatre BC’s 2019 dinner table

Theatre Kelowna brings drama to Mainstage in Port Alberni on Thursday, July 11

One year after a tragedy, two families sit down to dinner. What ensues is a gripping exchange no one expected, courtesy of Theatre Kelowna Society.

Late Company, appearing at Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival 2019 on Thursday, July 11 in Port Alberni, is the Okanagan Zone’s presentation for the adjudicated drama fest.

Late Company was written by Canadian playwright Jordan Tannahill and directed by Brian Haigh for Theatre Kelowna.

READ: Late Company to be showcased at Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

Tannahill’s play was inspired by actual events that transpired in his hometown of Ottawa, ON in 2011. One year after the suicide of their teenage son Joel, Debora and Michael Shaun-Hastings sit down to dinner with their son’s bully and his parents. Closure is on the menu, but accusations are the main course as everyone takes a turn in the hot seat for their real or imagined part in the tragedy.

Blame shifts over the course of the evening from one person to the next, and questions are raised that no one is prepared to answer.

READ: Port Alberni hosts provincials of community theatre

Late Company will be presented in one act with no intermission.

Tickets for all remaining Mainstage plays are available at the Capitol Theatre box office (4904 Argyle St.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily or at the door for $25 each. Doors open at 7 p.m. and curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.

Adjudicator Dean Paul Gibson will lead an in-depth “coffee critique” of Late Company on Friday morning, July 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at ADSS in Room C-225/C226. Coffee critiques happen every morning at the same time with the previous night’s cast; audience members are welcome to come and listen in.


