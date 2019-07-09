MAINSTAGE: Moral battle ensues in Cherry Docs at ADSS Theatre

Central Interior Zone presents Cherry Docs by David Gow as their performance in Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage festival, Tuesday, July 9 at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tuesday July 9 – Central Interior Zone: “Cherry Docs” by David Gow, produced by Williams Lake Studio Theatre – presented in two acts with one 20 minute intermission.

Tonight’s (July 9) Theatre BC Mainstage Festival 2019 play features a moral wrestling match between its main characters.

Williams Lake Studio Theatre, representing Central Interior Zone in the provincially adjudicated drama festival, presents Cherry Docs by David Gow, 7:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni.

Cherry Docs tells the tale of a neo-Nazi skinhead, accused of a racially motivated murder, who is defended by a liberal, court appointed Jewish lawyer. At first glance this is a story with a diametrical opposition, a moral wrestling match between good and evil. Just below the surface you will find an allegory for the human dilemma.

The two men in preparing for trial find that they must come up with a way to work and consequently live with one another. In the process they find they both must deal with deeply held prejudices that they have for the other. While the men never become friends per se, they are each enriched by the contact with one another and both come to seriously examine their own faults. The characters Michael and Daniel are inspired by the meaning of these names found in the Old Testament.

Cherry Docs is presented in two acts with a 20-minute intermission in between. The ADSS Theatre is located at Alberni District Secondary School, 4000 Roger St.

Tickets for all remaining Mainstage plays are available at the Capitol Theatre box office (4904 Argyle St.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily or at the door for $25 each. Doors open at 7 p.m. and curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.

Adjudicator Dean Paul Gibson will lead an in-depth “coffee critique” of Cherry Docs on Wednesday morning, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at ADSS in Room C-225/C226. Coffee critiques happen every morning at the same time with the previous night’s cast; audience members are welcome to come and listen in.



