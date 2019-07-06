Mainstage weekend plays make a point in one act

The North Shore Zone presents Hidden In This Picture, a satire on movie-making, for the July 6 presentation for Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The North Shore Zone and Peace River Zone entries are the next up in Theatre BC’s Mainstage festival, hosted in Port Alberni for 2019.

Eight plays, one each night, are being presented during Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival July 5 – 12, 2019 at the ADSS Performing Arts Theatre, 4000 Roger Street, Port Alberni. Nanaimo Theatre Group opened the festival Friday night with The Diary of Anne Frank, the North Island Zone’s entry into the adjudicated festival.

North Shore Zone presentes Hidden In This Picture by Aaron Sorkin, produced by Well Planned Theatre Co., on Saturday, July 6. This will be a one-act play with no intermission.

Hidden In This Picture is a delightful satire on movie making from the author of A Few Good Men. It is the original one act which subsequently became the second act of the full-length Making Movies which played Off-Broadway in 1990.

On Sunday, July 7 the Peace River Zone presents Between The Sheets by Jordi Mand, produced by Stage North Theatre Society. This is also a one-act play with no intermission.

What begins as an ordinary parent teacher interview unravels into a gripping and raw confrontation between two women on the brink of disaster. One woman is fighting to protect her family. The other is fighting for the family she always wanted. Critics call Between the Sheets “a roller coaster ride about love, loss and betrayal.”

Tickets for all Mainstage plays are available online, at the Capitol Theatre Box office daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the duration of the festival, and at the door. Visit www.theatrebc.org for links to buy tickets. Individual show tickets sold at the door are $25 each. Seating is festival style with no reserved seats.

ADSS Theatre doors open at 7:00 pm each night, and the curtain goes up promptly at 7:30 pm.