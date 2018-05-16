Master illusionist brings magic to Port Alberni

Canadian Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa will present an evening of incredible magic, comedy and jaw-dropping illusions at the ADSS Auditorium on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
It’s a wild ride for audiences of all ages that will have them laughing and cheering from beginning to end. See why Penn Jillette (of Penn & Teller) said “Done Beautifully. You’re not going to see better.”
Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre for $28.50.
CURRENT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN
The Rollin Art Centre is excited to be featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.
This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. Check out this colourful exhibit of landscapes, sunsets, beachscapes and so much more. Mediums include acrylic, oil, pen and ink.
This exhibit runs until May 25.
SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL
Mark your calendars: June 15 and 16 are the dates of this year’s Solstice Arts Festival.
Tables are still available, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your artwork on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Table are only $60 for this two-day festival. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden.
Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.
ARTIST OPEN HOUSE
The Rollin Art centre wil l be holding an open house for all local artists on Sunday, June 24, 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.
Come and meet the board of directors for the Community Arts Council. Mingle and meet other artists and join us at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace for an afternoon to celebrate art.
TEAS ON THE TERRACE
Join us on the terrace every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. all through the months of July and August. Listen to local musicians and have a piece of strawberry shortcake. Tickets are on sale now – $20 for High Teas (served on a two-tiered plate) and $15 for Low Teas (serving strawberry shortcake).
SUMMER ART CAMPS
Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer?
Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.
‘Journey to the Castle of Creativity’ is the title for our art programs for children ages 7-12, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August.
Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.
WRITING WORKSHOPS
The Rollin Art Centre will hold Novelty Creative Writing Programs for youth ages 10-15.
All sessions will be following the theme of ‘Journey to the Castle of Creativity,’ focusing on the cultivation of imagination, risk-taking, questioning and experimenting. The emphasis is on the journey: all writers will be encouraged to try new things or twist what is already familiar.
Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for pricing: $15 per session, per writer or $75 for all six sessions.
SOCK-HOP
Join us in the garden on Sunday, July 15 from 12-5 p.m. for an afternoon of ’50s music, from rock and roll to country.
Local musicians will be on hand to entertain you while dancing and dressing in your favourite ’50s outfit. Hot dogs and chili will be available. We are also looking for ‘50-60s style cars to be parked on the grounds to add that touch of old style rock and roll…sock-hop style. If you have a vehicle and would like to showcase it, please call us today for more details.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, May 17, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock
Friday, May 18, 8-10 p.m., Joe Nolan Spring Tour 2018 – Roots Rocker Singer/Songwriter
Tuesday, May 22, 7-9 p.m., Claude Bourbon – Medieval & Spanish Blues finger picking guitarist. Tickets now available at the Rollin Art Centre – CASH ONLY.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.