Master illusionist brings magic to Port Alberni

Register now for summer children’s arts camps at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Murray Hatfield and Teresa will be at the ADSS Auditorium on Saturday, May 19

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Canadian Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa will present an evening of incredible magic, comedy and jaw-dropping illusions at the ADSS Auditorium on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a wild ride for audiences of all ages that will have them laughing and cheering from beginning to end. See why Penn Jillette (of Penn & Teller) said “Done Beautifully. You’re not going to see better.”

Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre for $28.50.

CURRENT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to be featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.

This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. Check out this colourful exhibit of landscapes, sunsets, beachscapes and so much more. Mediums include acrylic, oil, pen and ink.

This exhibit runs until May 25.

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery on June 15 and 16!

This year we have more than 59 local artists at 18 venues. What type of art, do you ask? There are painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, potters, jewellers, airbrush, mixed media, children’s art and so much more.

Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity. Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Mark your calendars: June 15 and 16 are the dates of this year’s Solstice Arts Festival.

Tables are still available, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your artwork on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Table are only $60 for this two-day festival. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden.

Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

ARTIST OPEN HOUSE

The Rollin Art centre wil l be holding an open house for all local artists on Sunday, June 24, 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

Come and meet the board of directors for the Community Arts Council. Mingle and meet other artists and join us at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace for an afternoon to celebrate art. Meet other local artists, share ideas and bring any current artwork you would like to share for an afternoon of gathering.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Join us on the terrace every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. all through the months of July and August. Listen to local musicians and have a piece of strawberry shortcake. Tickets are on sale now – $20 for High Teas (served on a two-tiered plate) and $15 for Low Teas (serving strawberry shortcake).

July 5 (LOW Tea) Morgan Schoen – 15 yrs old, Acoustic pop & alternative. Guitar, keyboard, ukulele, banjolele.

July 12 (HIGH Tea) Folk Song Circle – A group who sings for the joy of making music together.

July 19 (LOW Tea) Old Time Fiddlers – Traditional Canadian, folk,country, bluegrass, Celtic and old world music.

July 26 (LOW Tea) Dennis Olsen – Acoustic -Blues, rock and country.

August 2 (HIGH TEA) Marilyn Harper Smith – Acoustic, easy listening, pop, country & original songs.

August 9 (LOW Tea) Tim Faylor – Folk, R&B & rock.

August 16 (LOW Tea) Sandy Bouleau – Acoustic, easy listening, mix of classical, show tunes and a little bit of pop.

August 23 (LOW Tea) Paul Kurucz – A Port Alberni Favorite!

SUMMER ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer?

Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.

‘Journey to the Castle of Creativity’ is the title for our art programs for children ages 7-12, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August.

Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.

WRITING WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre will hold Novelty Creative Writing Programs for youth ages 10-15.

All sessions will be following the theme of ‘Journey to the Castle of Creativity,’ focusing on the cultivation of imagination, risk-taking, questioning and experimenting. The emphasis is on the journey: all writers will be encouraged to try new things or twist what is already familiar.

Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for pricing: $15 per session, per writer or $75 for all six sessions.

SOCK-HOP

Join us in the garden on Sunday, July 15 from 12-5 p.m. for an afternoon of ’50s music, from rock and roll to country.

Local musicians will be on hand to entertain you while dancing and dressing in your favourite ’50s outfit. Hot dogs and chili will be available. We are also looking for ‘50-60s style cars to be parked on the grounds to add that touch of old style rock and roll…sock-hop style. If you have a vehicle and would like to showcase it, please call us today for more details.

MOUNT KLITSA GARDEN CLUB

New date, but same great sale! The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at the Rollin Art centre (corner of 8th & Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, May 17, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Friday, May 18, 8-10 p.m., Joe Nolan Spring Tour 2018 – Roots Rocker Singer/Songwriter

Tuesday, May 22, 7-9 p.m., Claude Bourbon – Medieval & Spanish Blues finger picking guitarist. Tickets now available at the Rollin Art Centre – CASH ONLY.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.