Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Port Alberni’s Portal Players Dramatic Society will bring a murder mystery to the Capitol Theatre this month.

Shadow of Murder, written by Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood, will be directed by Jacquollyne Keath. The play takes place at a hunting lodge, where the gathering quickly becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse as the guests realize that someone in their midst is connected to a murder that happened two decades ago.

Tensions rise as a storm brews and causes landslides, rendering the access road impassable. Before long, another murder takes place.

The show takes place at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights from Feb. 21 to March 14. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.atthecapitol.org.