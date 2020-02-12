The cast of the Portal Players Dramatic Society’s Shadow of Murder, premiering Friday, Feb. 21. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Shadow of Murder premieres Feb. 21

Port Alberni’s Portal Players Dramatic Society will bring a murder mystery to the Capitol Theatre this month.

Shadow of Murder, written by Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood, will be directed by Jacquollyne Keath. The play takes place at a hunting lodge, where the gathering quickly becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse as the guests realize that someone in their midst is connected to a murder that happened two decades ago.

Tensions rise as a storm brews and causes landslides, rendering the access road impassable. Before long, another murder takes place.

The show takes place at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights from Feb. 21 to March 14. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.atthecapitol.org.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Mixed media exhibit on display at Rollin Art Centre

Just Posted

Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Shadow of Murder premieres Feb. 21

A.W. Neill removed from Port Alberni elementary school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

EDITORIAL: Attitude adjustment needed for Port Alberni’s Uptown improvements

The Third Avenue beautification project has drawn a huge amount of attention…

Port Alberni’s Thunder in the Valley drag races returning to Stamp Avenue

Parking will be a challenge for spectators after site shrinks due to construction

Alberni boys wrestling team wins 21st consecutive Island championship

12 wrestlers qualified to represent Alberni District Secondary School at provincials

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

Woman dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

Emergency Support Services helping out others who were displaced in early morning blaze

Most Read