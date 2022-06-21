Musical artists bring new tunes to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Two nights of live music take place on June 23 and June 25

Doctor Bones will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, June 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will present two nights of live music this week.

Independent folk-rock musician John Michael Lind brings his Fantastic 2022 Song-a-Month tour to Char’s Landing on Thursday, June 23 with a sweet tenor voice and driving guitar rhythms.

Lind is in the midst of an ambitious, 10-month project to record and release a new song every month. Lind is recording many of the songs in his home studio, playing most of the instruments and acting as producer and recording engineer.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

On Saturday, June 25, Char’s Landing will once again entertain a musical house call from Doctor Bones Project, after a two-year gap.

The concert and dance party by the popular blues fusion band from Greater Victoria will also serve to officially release the group’s new 12-song album Got to Know, adding to its set of traditional and contemporary gospel-infused blues, rock and Americana music.

Doctor Bones Project features vocals by Gail Bones, supported by blues harmonica (John Bones), electric and slide guitar (Ron Willes) and rhythm guitar from Scott McLellan, along with bass (Mark Humphries) and drums (Jack Funk).

“We’re excited to be back at one of the Island’s best little music venues,” says band leader John Bones. “And with a great line-up of new tunes for dancing or listening.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

Live musicPort Alberni