Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Two award-winning Canadian musicians will be teaming up for a show in Port Alberni later this week.

Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joëlle Rabu and her son, award-winning pianist, arranger and composer Nico Rhodes, will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee and has won international critical acclaim for her theatrical portrayal of the Parisian chanteuse, Edith Piaf, the iconic singer whose recordings were heard throughout Rabu’s French upbringing. Rabu was also recently presented the BC Lieutenant Governor General – Queen’s 70th Jubilee Award in Arts and Music.

With a music career spanning over three decades, Rabu has toured throughout five continents and won numerous accolades for her torch singing style and engaging stage presence. She has also starred in numerous theatre productions and has made several guest appearances with major symphony orchestras across Canada and the USA. Well-known for her ability to delve into several musical styles, Joëlle’s interpretation of classic European cabaret-style tunes, jazz melodies, and heart wrenching torch songs has left audiences spellbound.

A rising star in his own right, Rhodes was raised on tour with his singer mom and lighting designer dad and a trio of musicians who nurtured his musical upbringing ‘by osmosis.’ By the time Rhodes was 16, he had already won several classical piano and jazz saxophone competitions. At 17, he was introduced to musical theatre and he has since directed, arranged and performed in more than 50 stage shows across Canada. At 17, he was introduced to musical theatre and he has since directed, arranged and performed in more than 50 stage shows across Canada. Rhodes is a gifted arranger who uses his extensive pianistic skills to frame and enhance the intimate power of his mother’s superb vocal interpretations.

Most recently, the two entered the studio to record Rabu’s eighth album, “Maybe This Time.” Rabu refers to the recording as a ‘concept album.’ Rhodes’ musical arrangements support Rabu’s linguistic and vocal choices, which range from intimate Latin-Jazz tunes to Piaf love ballads to full out “film-scoresque” accompaniment of epic songs from the nostalgia and European cabaret era.

The duo is looking forward to performing for Island audiences at Char’s Landing before hitting the road with a tour in Ontario and Mexico. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online at www.charslanding.com or by calling 250-730-1636.

