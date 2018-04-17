Pure Petty is a musical tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. They will be taking the stage at the ADSS theatre on Friday, April 27. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Musical tribute to Tom Petty will debut in Port Alberni

‘I wanted to do it in my hometown’

Alberni Valley musician Lance Lapointe will be kicking off a new project in his hometown at the end of the month with a tribute to the American singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

Lapointe has had a successful musical career, touring and recording worldwide, although he always sticks to his roots on Vancouver Island. He was named the Vancouver Island Music Awards artist of the year in 2016/2017 for his own original music with the Lance Lapointe Band, and will have a new single coming out soon. He is also an accomplished promoter and producer.

“You have to wear many hats as a musician,” he laughed. “I’ve always been a musician, since day one. I do my original thing, go to Los Angeles twice a year.”

His newest project is Pure Petty—a musical tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It was in Los Angeles where Lapointe said he came up with the idea for the tribute.

“It was a couple years ago,” he said. “I was driving down Ventura Boulevard, and Tom Petty’s ‘Free Fallin’ came on the radio. I couldn’t believe I’d made it to LA.”

He discussed the idea with some friends and fellow musicians, but didn’t take much action until Petty’s passing in October of 2017.

“We wanted to do something cool and pay homage,” said Lapointe. “It was on the backburner for a while—until he passed away. Now it’s kind of blown up.”

Lapointe plays bass and provides backup vocals for the band. Fellow Vancouver Island musicians Art Van Volsen and Richard Spencer provide percussion and guitar work, respectively. John Mang, a former CBC music producer, will be on keyboards, guitars and vocals. Lapointe describes him as a “musical idol.”

The part of Tom Petty will be played by Dave Danylchuk.

“He looks and sounds exactly like Tom Petty,” Lapointe said. “I’m really lucky to have found someone who sounds like that.”

Pure Petty will be kicking off an Island tour at the Alberni District Secondary School theatre on April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Lapointe says the ADSS theatre has become a “world-class” venue, with 500 seats and more than 100 lights on stage.

“It was built acoustically,” he explained. “There’s not a bad seat in the house. As theatres go, it’s comparable to the beautiful theatres on the Island.”

Former ADSS music instructors Sarah Falls and Barry Miller had input into the building of the auditorium. Lapointe credits both of these instructors for his successful career.

“[Sarah] was the reason I became a musician,” he said.

Lapointe has arranged meetings in Las Vegas about performing a number of shows there, as well as on cruise ships, and he feels positive about the future of the project.

“Everybody’s a Tom Petty fan [in the U.S.],” he laughed. “Between that and other promoters on the Island, there’s interest.”

But Pure Petty’s very first tour stop will be at the ADSS Theatre.

“I wanted to do it in my hometown,” said Lapointe.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
West Coast Wanderings features local landmarks
Next story
Highland Dancing kicks off in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Alberni chamber pitches street market for summer

Market would capture attention of west coast traffic, says chamber’s Bill Collette

Musical tribute to Tom Petty will debut in Port Alberni

‘I wanted to do it in my hometown’

Judge stays charges against 3 Oceanside Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Alberni parents protest for children’s rights

Recent child luring case was impetus for protest, says organizer

Regional gov’t pressuring federal Liberals to fund west coast spill response bases

Government officials are pressuring the federal Liberals to fund six marine spill… Continue reading

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Most Read

  • Musical tribute to Tom Petty will debut in Port Alberni

    ‘I wanted to do it in my hometown’