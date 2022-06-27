Mysteries abound at Electric Mermaid live reading series in Port Alberni

A live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this week will feature Qualicum Beach mystery novelist Sydney Preston.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads returns to Char’s Landing on Wednesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Preston, plus a host of other authors, will read through the open mic, keeping poetry and prose fans engaged.

Sydney Preston’s debut novel, Too Late for Redemption, was launched in July 2018 and was followed soon after by Tone Dead. These were the first in the Britannia Bay mystery series, with Deadly Direction expected in June from Friesen Press.

The stories take place in Britannia Bay, which is a re-imagined Qualicum Beach. They feature two detectives and their families and a host of interesting characters. Preston likens the books to a cross between “Midsomer Murders” and “Murder She Wrote.”

Before finally settling down to write, which had always been her dream, Preston was a flight attendant, advertising copywriter, TV production assistant, foreign movie reviewer, ESL teacher and copy editor/webmaster. She has lived in Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Rome, and Sendai, Japan. Along the way she acquired a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University, which included studies at the University of London, Chelsea. An avid gardener and life-time singer, Sydney lives in Qualicum Beach with her cat, Lulu.

Her first two books are available at Möbius Books in Port Alberni, as well as online through Amazon, Barnes and Nobel and Kobo.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.charslanding.com to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link.

