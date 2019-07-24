Amazing Race Canada host Jon Montgomery will be welcoming viewers and contestants to the Nanaimo area on the July 30 episode of the cross-country competition. (Photo courtesy CTV)

Nanaimo is the next stop on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Episode will air on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on CTV

Nanaimo will be the next stop on The Amazing Race Canada.

The announcement was made at the end of Tuesday’s episode of the CTV reality competition, in which teams of two travel across the country and race to complete challenges in order to advance to the next locale.

The Nanaimo episode marks a return to the Island for The Amazing Race Canada. Last season’s race began at Hatley Park National Historic Site in Colwood outside Victoria, and after a swing through B.C. and the Yukon the contestants were back in the area for challenges on Salt Spring Island, Duncan and Shawnigan Lake.

Amazing Race Canada executive producer Mark Lysakowski calls the Island “a beautiful oasis in the country.”

“The rest of the country’s kind of freezing cold but, you’re here in this magical, dewy forest and you’re wishing, ‘Oh my God, why don’t I live here?” he said.

Lysakowski said the Amazing Race Canada is no stranger to B.C. or the Island, adding that the province has a lot to offer.

“You’ve got the north, which is kind of rugged and cold, you’ve got the Interior, which has these lush wineries, you’ve got the coastal Island and the Lower Mainland … the province has pretty much everything. Ocean to mountains. As they say, ‘The sea to sky.’”

Amazing Race Canada host Jon Montgomery lives in Victoria and often travels to Nanaimo to play golf, go boating and visit with friends. He said the competition is an opportunity to show the Island off to the rest of the country.

“I think we’ve got to keep it a bit of a secret, to be honest,” he said. “And that’s selfish Jon talking. Proud Jon wants to tell the world about this gem that we can all brag about and as Islanders get to call home and as Canadians can embrace and come visit.”

Montgomery said each time the show comes to the Island they’re “pulling at different threads.” He said the places the racers will visit in and around Nanaimo are all new to him.

“I hadn’t been to any of them, to be honest with you,” he said. “So I got to explore the Island through the show. This is home and I’m still discovering it.”

Those Nanaimo-area locations will be revealed in the next episode of The Amazing Race Canada, airing on CTV on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m.

READ ALSO: The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

July 24 is 2019’s Day in the Life of Port Alberni

Take a photo on this day and enter our contest!

Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Alberni teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Port Alberni looks to sell or lease out heritage train station

(By MIKE YOUDS and ELENA RARDON) City staff in Port Alberni will… Continue reading

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students, parents

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

Tourism Nanaimo invites celebrities to sample ‘real’ Nanaimo bars

Tourism organization creates video, invites actors Seth Rogen and Dan Levy to visit

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Vancouver Island man wanted after walking away from halfway house in Victoria

Warrant issued for Jesse Goodale, convicted of aggravated assault

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Most Read