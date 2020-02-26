Nanaimo’s Carol Rosher is one of the houseguests on season eight of ‘Big Brother Canada.’ (Photo courtesy Global TV)

Nanaimo woman to compete in new season of ‘Big Brother Canada’

Carol Rosher, a cancer survivor, is one of 16 houseguests appearing on reality TV show

The newest season of Big Brother Canada will have some Nanaimo content.

On Feb. 26, Global TV announced the houseguests for the show’s eighth season and among the 16 contestants from coast-to-coast is Carol Rosher, a disability caregiver and cancer survivor from Nanaimo. Rosher is one of four houseguests from B.C. and the only one from the Island.

Big Brother Canada is a reality program in which a group of people live in a house together under constant surveillance and are gradually voted out until only one remains. The winner takes home $100,000 as well as $10,000 worth of groceries and a “dream vacation,” noted a press release.

“I was born to play Big Brother,” said Rosher in her introductory video.

She describes herself as a “loud personality” and “in-your-face,” but after one gets to know her she’s a “huge teddy bear.”

“I am the best friend that you could ever have,” she said. “I’m loyal, I am dependable and I will also cut your throat in order to make it to the next stage.”

Rosher said beating kidney cancer made her want to cross some items off her bucket list and have new experiences.

“When I survived I decided to push myself out of my comfort zone, take risks, have adventure, look for excitement.” she said. “It’s the age-old ‘you’ve stared death in the face and then you want to just go live life to the fullest.’”

From Feb. 26 to 29 fans can vote as often as they like to try to save their favourite houseguests from eviction at www.bigbrothercanada.ca. According to a press release, those with the fewest votes will start the competition in “immediate danger.”

Big Brother Canada season eight debuts Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. on Global TV. A preview will air Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m.

Movies and TV

