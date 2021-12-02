The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)

Netflix map marks Vancouver Island sites where hit series Maid was filmed

Ten Mile Point mansion, Victoria’s oldest laundromat among featured locations

A new Netflix interactive map is pinpointing some of the dozens of locations its recently released show Maid was filmed in around Greater Victoria.

Some sites, such as the Gordon Head Recreation Centre, which served as a hospital, or the West Shore Parks and Recreation daycare, which served as ‘Island Kids Preschool’, received media coverage during filming.

A few, like the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, could be recognized even by infrequent visitors to the region.

But only seasoned residents likely spotted sites like Tillicum Laundromat, The Duke Saloon, Fernwood Square and The Guild. And even they may not have known the waterfront mansion where show lead Alex meets Regina is in Ten Mile Point, or that the gazebo where Alex throws her daughter’s birthday party under is in East Sooke.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Netflix crew leaves Colwood preschool with permanent makeover

A location shoot, showrunner Molly Smith Metzler told Netflix they relied entirely on what the region had to offer.

“I would jump at the chance to shoot here again, but I’ve been reluctant to tell too many people about Victoria, because it is such a wonderful place to shoot,” she said. “It has everything you want when you’re shooting, plus that feeling of being somewhere very warm and special”

The map doesn’t show every spot Maid was filmed, but it does give residents some insider knowledge of what was going on under their noses for the last two years.

And it doesn’t stop at Maid. The map shows shooting locations for shows and movies filmed across Canada, such as The Queen’s Gambit, The Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane.

The interactive map can be found at netflixinyourneighbourhood.ca.

READ ALSO: Province announces $150,000 investment into movie studio study at Camosun College

